BUFFALO, N.Y. — Remember that big pile of dirt at Gates Circle?

It's been there for over a year and nearby residents have been waiting for it to go away.

TM Montante, which is developing that site along Delaware Avenue, says it's removing 3,000 tons of dirt over the next few weeks and should have it all gone by June 15th.

The company says it finally got a permit to move it last fall, but it didn't have a site that would accept all that dirt until very recently.

"We're trying to do what we can to minimize the impacts on the community. So you'll notice all the trucks are coming to the site off Delaware Avenue, that's to keep them off neighborhood roads as much as possible. You'll notice only one or two trucks at a time at the site. That's because we're staggering them to try to minimize the impact on traffic," says Byron Deluke, Director of Development at TM Montante.

The trucks should only be there from 8:30 to 3:30 every day until it's all moved.