BUFFALO, N.Y. — Power crews are working to bring back power to thousands of customer who lost it during the wind storm on Sunday.

As of 10:45 am, nearly 27,000 National Grid customers were still without power. The majority of those customers are in Erie County.

NYSEG is reporting on their website around 16,000 customers are still without power, again the majority are located in Erie County.

Estimated restoration times vary in each community.

RELATED: High winds cause damage, power outages across WNY; Warnings, advisories in effect

RELATED: A Sting jet may cause the winds to escalate this afternoon

National Grid encourages customers to report outages by either calling its hotline at 800-867-5222 or on its website.

RELATED: Crews get ready for high winds

RELATED: Utility crews making preps ahead of wind storm