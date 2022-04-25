Crews spent Monday removing oily debris from water surrounding The Sullivans

Over the past week and a half divers have plugged 14 holes and rescued 40 artifacts from the ship.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Repair and recovery efforts continue to save The Sullivans.

The Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park said crews spent Monday removing oily debris from the water.

Two specialized companies, Bidco, and T and T also worked together pumping out more than 28 thousand gallons of water from the ship in just 50 minutes.

The 78-year-old Fletcher-class destroyer was used in World War II, the Korean War, and the Cold War. It started taking on water on April 15 on the shore of Lake Erie following a "serious hull breach."