Crews search for missing man following boating incident in Niagara County

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Several dive rescue teams are searching for a missing man following a boating incident in Niagara County Saturday morning.

Amherst Police say a boat struck something in the water of the Erie Canal near Tonawanda Creek Road in the Town of Pendleton and ran into the shore.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office reports that Tonawanda Creek Road between Irish Road and Campbell Boulevard is closed until further notice.