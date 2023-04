The Coudersport Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook that multiple crews are responding to an active fire on Main Street.

COUDERSPORT, Pa. — Fire crews are responding to a fire at Hotel Crittenden in Coudersport Borough, Pennsylvania.

The Coudersport Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook that multiple crews are responding to an active fire on Main Street.

Please stay away from Coudersport Main Street area as multiple crews are at and will be coming in to a working structure fire. Posted by Coudersport Vol FireDept on Wednesday, April 5, 2023

2 On Your Side confirmed around 8:15 a.m. that it was a 3-alarm fire that crews were still responding to at the hotel.