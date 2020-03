ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Two local businesses have cleanup and recovery ahead after early-morning fires on Thursday.

The fire started around 4:30 a.m. Thursday at Braun Chiropractic on St. Mary's Street in Lancaster. The damage was extensive.

No one was inside at the time, and investigators don't know what started that fire.

RELATED: Fire damages North Street building

RELATED: Red Cross assisting 5 people after Florida Street house fire

RELATED: Victim killed in Guilford Street fire identified