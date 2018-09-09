LANCASTER, N.Y. — Multiple fire agencies responded to a house fire in Lancaster Sunday morning.

2 On Your Side was on scene, where photos showed the home at 125 Pleasant View Drive scorched by the fire.

Multiple companies battling a really nasty house fire at 125 Pleasant View Dr. in Lancaster. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/VhrpShdVPb — J.T. Messinger (@JTMessinger) September 9, 2018

Bowmansville Volunteer Fire Chief Tom Trzepacz told 2 On Your Side the fire was fully involved in the garage when crews first responded to the call.

Two people were already out of the house, and a police officer and neighbor went in and were able to get one other occupant out safely. That third occupant was taken by ambulance to ECMC after receiving first aid - he was alert and conscious.

Two dogs were also safely removed from the residence.

Authorities say the actual homeowners are out of town at this time, and family members were staying in the house.

Water pressure became an issue as crews fought the flames, and they eventually had to hook up lines to different hydrants after losing water pressure after the initial hookup to the first hydrant because the “fire was getting ahead of them and they wanted to ensure water supply for aerial truck" according to Trzepacz.

Firefighters here seem to have been having some issues with the water pressure in the area. A Lancaster FD truck just showed up and ran this line to a hydrant all the way at the corner of Hillside Pkwy. to help. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/D7HE9LdJ55 — J.T. Messinger (@JTMessinger) September 9, 2018

"We laid 2000 feet of hose with 3 fire engines from transit road because there's a large water main on Transit Road, being commercial and industrial, so we wanted to make sure we had the water supply, because at the time, the water was so fully involved, and it was getting ahead of us, and we wanted to make sure we had a good water supply when we put our aerial truck up in the air," Bowmansville Volunteer Fire Chief Tom Trzepacz told 2 On Your Side

The Erie County Water Authority has been contacted regarding water main leaks, with representatives on scene to help.

2 On Your Side spoke with Bob Lichtenthal, acting Executive Director at the Erie County Water Authority, and he told us that based on his initial reports from this morning, part of the cause was three different pumpers hooked up to a 6-inch water line and once dispatch realized that, they helped redirect fighters to the closest 12-inch line to get more water.

The fire is now under investigation, and appears to be a total loss, with significant damage to the house and garage.

Trzepacz notes that confusion about the number of occupants inside the home was an issue, and to always have an emergency plan and meetup location in the event of a fire.

