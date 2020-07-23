Two firefighters injured responding to Seneca St. fire

Buffalo Fire Department crews received the call just before 2 a.m. Thursday. Two firefighters were injured while battling the blaze.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crews from the Buffalo Fire Department responded to a two alarm fire at a vacant building early Thursday morning.

A fire was reported at 1261 Seneca St overnight in Buffalo. According to officials with the fire department, the blaze started just before 2 a.m. and started on the top floor of the empty building.

Two firefighters suffered non-life threatening injuries on the scene and were transported to ECMC for treatment. The Fire Department said one of the injured firefighters suffered second degree burns to his lower arm.