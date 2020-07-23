Two firefighters injured responding to Seneca St. fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crews from the Buffalo Fire Department responded to a two alarm fire at a vacant building early Thursday morning.
A fire was reported at 1261 Seneca St overnight in Buffalo. According to officials with the fire department, the blaze started just before 2 a.m. and started on the top floor of the empty building.
Two firefighters suffered non-life threatening injuries on the scene and were transported to ECMC for treatment. The Fire Department said one of the injured firefighters suffered second degree burns to his lower arm.
The fire caused an estimated $250,000 to the building and an additional $40,000 in exposure damage to two nearby buildings. The cause of the fire is still unknown. It is currently under investigation.