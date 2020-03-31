BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Firefighters responded to a fire at a home on Riley Street on Buffalo's east side early Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. The fire started in the garage and spread to the rest of the house, according to the Fire Department.

No injuries were reported. Fire officials say the blaze resulted in $37,500 in total damage to the residence.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

