Crews battle house fire in Clarence Center

CLARENCE CENTER, N.Y. — A fire that started after a lawnmower caught fire inside an attached garage caused an estimated $370,000 in damage.

The fire started around 11:20 a.m. Saturday in Clarence Center, with fire officials responding within three minutes of the call, according to the Amherst Central Fire Alarm Office. The fire, which extended into the house, was placed under control within 20 minutes.

The fire caused $200,000 in damage to the structure and $170,000 to the home's contents.

An investigation is ongoing by the Erie County Sheriff's Office and the Clarence building inspector.

In addition to the Clarence Center Fire Department, Twin City Ambulance, Clarence fire inspectors, New York State Police, Erie County Sheriff fire investigators, NYSEG, and National Fuel responded to the scene.