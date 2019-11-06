BUFFALO, N.Y. — A woman was rescued from the Niagara River on Tuesday morning, though it was unclear how she had gotten into the water.

Lewiston Police Chief Frank Previte said the woman was spotted some time after 11 a.m., closer to Youngstown.

The woman was taken to Mount St. Mary's Hospital in Lewiston for an evaluation.

Previte said the woman, who was an American citizen, may have entered the water around Devil's Hole State Park, where her vehicle was parked.

