NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Repair crews were busy high in the air above the Niagara Gorge Wednesday.

They were replacing the six support ropes that carry the Whirlpool Aero Car across the gorge, which is obviously a bit of a tricky job.

It's the first time in 35 years they've been replaced.

"What happened last fall is that there was a lightning strike to one of the ropes, so weened to replace at least that one. And when we did the analysis, we realized we should replace all the ropes at this time," said David Adames, CEO, Niagara Parks Commission.

The car went back on the ropes right after repairs and it should be open on time in April.