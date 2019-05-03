BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some pretty prominent work in downtown Buffalo made some people think ahead to warmer times.

In those faded spots that used to read Coca-Cola Field, crews put up the new signs welcoming fans to Sahlen Field.

And the Bisons are happy to be partnered up with a company that's been in Western new York for generations.

Opening day at the ballpark is 30 days away.

