Crews prepare for snow event while still cleaning up from the last one

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just two weeks ago, roads were covered with snow in the City of Buffalo during the snow event that brought nearly 20 inches of snow to much of Western New York.

Monday, crews began preparing to tackle another storm which could bring between 9 and 15 inches of snow, all while still cleaning up from the last round.

"What we are doing is just continuing to clean up and widen out roads, clear hard pack from our last storm on Martin Luther King Day," said Buffalo DPW Commissioner Michael Finn.

Some city residents were frustrated that main roads were clear but side roads had not been touched days after the last storm. 2 On Your Side asked Finn what will be different this time?

"There were really two main challenges, the amount of snow that fell and the parking regulations. So, we are continuing to ask residents to follow those parking regulations and continue to tow as necessary anyone who is not complying with those, so that our plows are able to get through safely and efficiently plow our streets," said Finn.

Town of Tonawanda Highway Superintendent Ted Rymarczyk told 2 On Your Side that crews have been out working to make room for the new snow.

"Second and third shift will be winging back in the open areas wherever we have snow fence just to create a shelf so we have a spot for all the new snow to go," said Rymarczyk. "Over the next couple of days, we will be clearing corners that impact visibility throughout the entire town."