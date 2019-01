WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Crews in West Seneca are keeping an eye on Buffalo Creek in the Lexington Green neighborhood for possible flooding.

An ice jam has caused some concern, but officials say the creek has not breached the berm.

Sandbags are on site as a precaution.

Town of West Seneca Sandbags are on site at Lexington Green as a precaution. We have been monitoring creeks around West Seneca throughout the evening. At this time, water and ice in Buffalo Creek has NOT breached the...

WGRZ