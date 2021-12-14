Crews install ice boom in Lake Erie

Since 1964, the ice boom has been used every winter to reduce the amount of ice that goes into the Niagara River.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Here in Western New York, we have one of those traditions that makes it clear winter is almost here.

The folks from the New York Power Authority were out on Lake Erie Tuesday putting in the ice boom at the mouth of the Niagara River. Since 1964, the ice boom has been used every winter to reduce the amount of ice that goes into the Niagara River

The New York Power Authority and Ontario Power Generation told 2 On Your Side last week that the ice boom would be going in when the water in Lake Erie reached 39 degrees Fahrenheit.

Each year the 1.7 mile long boom is installed near the outlet of Lake Erie, at the entrance to the Niagara River. The boom will reduce the potential for ice jams, which can significantly reduce water flow for hydroelectric power production, and cause damage to shoreline properties.