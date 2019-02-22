BUFFALO, N.Y. — With potential wind gusts of up to 75 miles per hour expected Sunday in some spots, crews are getting ready now, so they can keep you and your family safe this weekend.

“If you do not have to be out during the peak of the wind storm, to not go out. We would recommend that there not be any unnecessary travel during that period of time," says Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

Buffalo's mayor says people need to be careful about where they park Sunday because trees will come down, and there could be damage. The City of Buffalo also says if your trash day is Monday, don't put your totes out until early Monday morning.

Buffalo’s Parks and Rec Department says during last month's blizzard, the city got 50 calls about trees and limbs that came down. It warns there is potential for even healthy trees to fall this time.

That's why the utility companies are busy figuring out where to stage crews so they're ready to deal with power outages. National Grid has 21-hundred workers ready to go. NYSEG wasn't able to tell us how many additional crews it has on standby. And, Verizon reminds you to charge your phone, and use the low power mode to conserve battery power.

"In the Buffalo area, we have generators at the vast majority of our cell sites. And our switches, which are the buildings that handle the calls, the texts, and the data sessions, those have double generators as well as battery backup," says Verizon Spokesperson David Weissmann.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has already banned empty tractor-trailers and tandems from the Thruway in our area and beyond and the 190 starting Sunday morning at 10.