Crews fight Clinton Street commercial fire in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Crews responded to a fire that started Sunday evening on Clinton Street in Cheektowaga.

West Seneca Police confirmed that Clinton Street was closed between Harlem Road and South Rossler as crews gathered at the Valu Home Center Shopping Plaza to fight the blaze.

It was not immediately clear where the fire was burning in or around the plaza, but firefighters were raised on ladder trucks and shooting water down onto the plaza's roof.

The fire destroyed a building behind the plaza. Plaza business were impacted because of smoke.

Union Fire, Seneca Hose and Winchester Fire assisted at the scene.

2 On Your Side reached out to Cheektowaga Police for more information, but we did not receive an immediately response.