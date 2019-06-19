BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crews deflated the roof of the Paddock Chevrolet Gold Dome Wednesday morning to prepare for it's replacement in the fall.

The Golf Dome first opened in 1999 and is now a Western New York landmark. Visible to drivers on the 290, it features a two-level driving range, mini golf, golf simulators, and the Grill at the Dome Restaurant.

The outdoor driving range, restaurant, and simulators will remain open over the summer though the dome roof is now down.

"All should be completed, inflated ready to go mid-September," says Mark Campanella, Parks and Recreation Superintendent. "Then cosmetics for the interior to follow, and then we're ready to hit balls November. "