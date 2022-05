Leaders say it will be a big improvement with a more centralized layout, safety features for officers, and the fact that it's designed to hold both men and women.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — After decades of talk about building a new jail in Genesee County, there are finally shovels in the ground in Batavia.

Crews broke ground Thursday morning on the new $57 million jail on West Main Street Road.

