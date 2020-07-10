Crews begin restoration of Statler City

If things stay on track, the exterior will be completed in six months.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Douglas Development bought the Statler City building in May. Mark Croce's family sold it, after he passed away in a helicopter crash earlier this year. Now one of Buffalo's most iconic, historical landmarks is finally getting repaired.

If things stay on track, 2 On Your Side is told the façade of the Statler will be completely restored in six months. Abraxas Inc. is the local restoration company that started working on the exterior about two weeks ago.

"We are removing all the old store fronts," said superintendent Jonathan Smith. "They're actually more updated storefronts than the originals so we're ripping them out and restoring them to its old beauty."

Statler City was built in the early 1900's.

Phase one will bring it back to its original beauty because of its developer's appreciation for older buildings.

"When they're done, it's like a jewel box," said Paul Millstein, vice president of Douglas Development. "It's something that's irreplaceable. You're bringing history back. There's something that commands the respect of the Statler and it deserves that attention."

When phase one is complete, crews will begin working on the inside of Statler City.

Right now, only three ballrooms are being used for weddings and events. Though Millstein says they're in great shape, they will eventually be repaired too.

Renovations will also be made to 600 hotel rooms, conference areas, restaurants and a gaming area will be added.

"It drives energy, it drives traffic, it drives tourism, it drives revenue. It does so many positive things," Millstein said.

It's all part of a plan to ultimately use the Statler alongside the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.

"The Statler Hotel needs a successful and thriving convention center and a convention center can't possibly succeed and thrive without a great hotel to support it," Millstein said.