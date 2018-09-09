LANCASTER, N.Y. — Fire crews were battling a house fire in Lancaster Sunday morning.
2 On Your Side is on scene, where photos show the home at 125 Pleasant View Drive scorched by the fire.
At this time, the cause of the fire and the extent of damage are unknown, as crews work to put out the flames.
Our photojournalist on scene says firefighters may be having issues with water pressure, hooking up a line to a different Hydrant down the street:
We'll update this story when we have more information.
