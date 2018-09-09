LANCASTER, N.Y. — Fire crews were battling a house fire in Lancaster Sunday morning.

2 On Your Side is on scene, where photos show the home at 125 Pleasant View Drive scorched by the fire.

Multiple companies battling a really nasty house fire at 125 Pleasant View Dr. in Lancaster. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/VhrpShdVPb — J.T. Messinger (@JTMessinger) September 9, 2018

At this time, the cause of the fire and the extent of damage are unknown, as crews work to put out the flames.

Our photojournalist on scene says firefighters may be having issues with water pressure, hooking up a line to a different Hydrant down the street:

Firefighters here seem to have been having some issues with the water pressure in the area. A Lancaster FD truck just showed up and ran this line to a hydrant all the way at the corner of Hillside Pkwy. to help. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/D7HE9LdJ55 — J.T. Messinger (@JTMessinger) September 9, 2018

We'll update this story when we have more information.

© 2018 WGRZ