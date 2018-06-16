LOCKPORT, NY - Multiples agencies are responding to a fire at an apartment building on Tonawanda Creek Road.

Just before 3 p.m., a fire broke out at the apartment complex at 6219 Tonawanda Creek Road. Rapids Fire Company was in charge of the scene, with Lockport Fire, Amherst Fire, Clarence Fire, and State Police also aiding in the efforts.

Lockport Police confirmed with 2 On Your City that Twin City Ambulance was also requested, but could not confirm if individuals were inside the building.

