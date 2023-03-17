Crews battle late-night house fire in Fredonia

Fire crews in Fredonia were battling a second-alarm house fire Thursday night. It happened shortly before 11 p.m. on Woodcrest Drive.

The Fredonia Fire Department was on the scene of a serious car accident on the New York State Thruway when they were alerted about the structure fire.

Engine 14 responded from the station within seconds of the dispatch call. Dispatch said they got multiple 911 calls about the fire.

The Fredonia fire chief called for additional personnel, and the department was assisted by the City of Dunkirk, Sheridan, East Dunkirk and the Sunset Bay Fast team.

During the fire there were also two EMS calls which Brocton and Silver Creek assisted with.