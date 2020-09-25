Fire rips through apartments on East Utica Street

The fire was reported at about 2:00 a.m. Friday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crews with the Buffalo Fire Department responded to a fire at an apartment building in the city early Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to a fire on East Utica St. between Michigan Ave. and Main St. around 2:00 a.m. Initially, it was unclear if there was anyone inside the building. It was later determined that two of the three apartments in the building are vacant. However, nobody was home at the time of the fire, so no injuries were reported.

First responders say they believe the fire may have started with a car outside the building, which then spread into the residence. The BFD Division Chief on the scene told 2 On Your Side that the building may have to be demolished, but a final decision wouldn't be made until crews finished extinguishing hot spots.