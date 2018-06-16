LOCKPORT, NY - Multiples agencies responded to a fire at an apartment building on Tonawanda Creek Road Saturday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m., a fire broke out at the apartment complex at 6219 Tonawanda Creek Road in Lockport.

"We had active flame coming through the entire front of the complex stair well and porch [...] Everyone's accounted for, everyone's alive, and that's what's important - and we can't ask for much more than that," said Rapids Fire Chief Barry Kobrin.

Rapids Fire Company was in charge of the scene, with Lockport Fire, Amherst Fire, Clarence Fire, and State Police also aiding in the efforts.

