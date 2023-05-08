Crews fighting a 2-alarm fire at Kensington Avenue, Eggert Road

A Buffalo Fire Department spokesperson said the fire began at a laundromat, in the ceiling, around 4:20 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Fire crews are battling a 2-alarm fire in a plaza at the corner of Kensington Avenue and Eggert Road.

The fire began some time past 4 p.m. Saturday at a business plaza. Smoke from the fire could be spotted from the Kensington expressway as 2 On Your Side reporter Danielle Church and photojournalist Scott May drove out to the scene.

People are encouraged to avoid the area as crews work to extinguish the fire.

A Buffalo Fire Department spokesperson said it appears the fire began at a laundromat, in the ceiling, around 4:20 p.m.

The location is a methadone clinic was supposed to go, but the Kensington Block Club president told 2 On Your Side that they got that idea shut down some time ago. We do not know the total number of business affected at this time, or if anyone was inside or injured.

A neighbor who says her husband works at the Rent-A-Center in that plaza said he called her earlier and said he was being forced to evacuate the store.

She says it was just her husband and the store manager inside, and that they’re OK. She added that her husband will most likely be relocated to another location for work, as Rent-A-Center has done in the past.

That Rent-A-Center location had many appliances, furniture, video games, and more.

Residents who live near Kensington and Eggert told 2 On Your Side they feel for all the impacted businesses, especially because the plaza has been looted in the past, both during the social justice protests two years ago, as well as during the Christmas blizzard.

Buffalo Fire crews are remained on the scene at 6 p.m.