When Peter Gewerz got a call from the Mayor of the Village of Holley on Monday morning, he thought it might be to award him a prize for the float he entered in the village's June Fest parade, as he had been cited for his participation in previous village parades.

Not this time.

Instead of calling with congratulations, Mayor Brian Sorochty was calling with concern following outcry after a Facebook post showed Gewerz's float to have seemingly displayed a doll of a handcuffed black child hung from a tree.

Gewerz, a 72-year-old artist who lives in Kent, Orleans County, said he was shocked to hear that his float had caused such reaction.

"The reason I enter is to get people laughing, to get people smiling, to give me a thumbs up, to wave," said Gewerz. "I had a really good time. I did my set-up that I have, my van and my trailer. What I had — make sure you get this right because there's a lot of garbage going around — I make what's called 'treehuggers.'"

Gewerz said that he makes "treehuggers," which he said was the doll displayed, out of pieces of scrap wood, topped with doll heads and little hands, and then displays them across his yard.

"I hang them on a tree, or stand them in the garden with flowers," said Gewerz. "I spray them brown to reflect a tree."

Gewerz said he didn't want to set the "treehugger"' on top of the tree on his float for fear it would blow away, so he hung it by wire. The handcuffs, he said, were there to keep the figure attached to his truck.

Sorochty apologized Monday after the image of the float surfaced.

Sorochty said news of the float's content came as a surprise to village officials, who were present at the time of the parade.

"On our parade float registration forms, there wasn’t really anything on this gentleman's registration that indicated he was going to do anything like this," said Sorochty. "We had no information on him that would lead us to believe that he would do this."

Sorochty confirmed Gerwez has participated in previous village parades and has earned recognition for his floats.

"He was in our festival of lights parade, a Christmas tree lighting ceremony that we do every year, and he took second place," Sorochty said.

Sorotchy said, the error on the village's end was in insufficient resourcing, which allowed for floats to begin the route without thorough vetting on scene. For that, he apologized.

"This was a mistake on our part not being able to have somebody there to scrutinize it. We didn’t have enough resources assigned to be down there scrutinizing all the float content," Sorochty said. "If somebody would have seen that, we certainly would not have allowed it in our parade. That’s the bottom line. What I have to apologize for is that we did not have enough people there to perform a thorough review."

According to Sorochty, that will be a change made in coming years.

The village summer festival is a one-day annual event. Beyond the parade, the festival included several events catered to children and families, including craft and food vendors, a 5K run and village yard sales.

Sorochty said that he hopes the float Gewerz entered doesn't take away from the event itself.

"Our community has been working hard. We had businesses and people that donated time and money to this," said Sorochty. "There were so many good things that happened that day. I don’t want this one oddball incident to be the takeaway for all of the hard work and all of the generosity that went into this event."

