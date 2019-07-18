LOCKPORT, N.Y. — There's a unique way to help some Western New York non-profits going on this week.

It's called the 24-hour Create-A-Thon, and it's taking place at the J. Fitzgerald Group's offices in Lockport.

It's a day-long campaign aimed at coming up with new communications ideas and services to help local non-profits get their messages out.

It will be going on all night until 8 a.m.

