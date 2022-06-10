Crazy Good Eats to focus on soups in the city

The menu at the fast casual lunch spot will focus on soups, as well as salads, sandwiches and ethnic food specials.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Shetice Williams is going back to her roots with a new restaurant venture in Buffalo.

Williams is working to open Crazy Good Eats later this summer at 2285 Main St. in Buffalo, where Tony’s Ranch House operated for 40-plus years.

The menu at the fast casual lunch spot will focus on soups, as well as salads, sandwiches and ethnic food specials. She’ll also offer cake slices, cookies and sweet potato tarts from Cake Crazy Bakery, the business she opened eight years ago at 2525 William St. in Cheektowaga.