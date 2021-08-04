Crash closes part of 198 west near Main St.

The crash has slowed traffic to a crawl where the 198 meets Main St.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A serious crashes are causing some major issues for the morning commute.

The crash has the 198 west closed at Main St. near Delaware Park, as soon as you exit onto the 198 from the 33 inbound you have to exit immediately at Main St. There was another crash earlier that had the inbound 33 closed at the 198, but that has since cleared.

All lanes are currently blocked in the area and traffic is slowed to a crawl. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

We don't know at this time what caused these crashes or is anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story, we will continue to update this as we learn more.