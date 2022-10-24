Crash on Westbound 33 causing major delays for morning commute

The crash happened around 6:40 a.m., shutting down the inbound Kensington Expressway to all traffic for more than an hour.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — UPDATE: As of 8:00 a.m., the Westbound 33 has reopened to traffic. The ramp to the Westbound 198 remains closed.

An early Monday morning crash shut down portions of the Kensington Expressway.

According to TrafficTracker 2's Dave Cash, the inbound 33 was closed at Grider St., with all traffic being forced to exit on to surface level streets.

The crash took place around 6:40 a.m. on the ramp from the Westbound 33 to the Westbound 198. There are multiple vehicles involved, and a report of serious injuries.

BREAKING: BPD on scene of a serious rollover accident at the 33 westbound & the 198. Motorists are asked to avoid that area with that stretch of roadway closed to vehicular traffic. — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) October 24, 2022