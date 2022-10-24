Crash on Westbound 33 causing major delays for morning commute

BUFFALO, N.Y. — UPDATE: As of 8:00 a.m., the Westbound 33 has reopened to traffic. The ramp to the Westbound 198 remains closed.
An early Monday morning crash shut down portions of the Kensington Expressway.
According to TrafficTracker 2's Dave Cash, the inbound 33 was closed at Grider St., with all traffic being forced to exit on to surface level streets.
The crash took place around 6:40 a.m. on the ramp from the Westbound 33 to the Westbound 198. There are multiple vehicles involved, and a report of serious injuries.
We will continue to follow this story, and will have the latest details available here as well as on the air.