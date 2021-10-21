Crash involving school bus closes part of Transit Road Thursday morning

The crash was reported around 8:30 a.m. on Transit Road, near Fisk Road, in Lockport.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Part of Transit Road in Lockport was closed Thursday morning following a crash involving a school bus.

The crash was reported around 8:30 a.m. on Transit Road near Fisk Road. The roadway was closed for about an hour.

According to Dr. Sean Croft, superintendent of the Starpoint Central School District, 16 kids were on the bus at the time of the crash. The students ranged from kindergarten to 5th grade and attend the Fricano Primary School and the Douglas J. Regan Intermediate School.

Croft told 2 On Your Side that the kids were a little shaken up from the accident, but were checked out by a district nurse and were otherwise OK. We're also told that parents are being called to inform them about the crash.

From Traffic Tracker 2's Dave Cash: Transit Road has just been RE-OPENED in both directions from Dunnigan Road to Rapids Road in Lockport after clearing an accident involving a schoolbus. @wgrz pic.twitter.com/Bov3VFUz6Y — WGRZ TrafficTracker2 (@WGRZTraffic) October 21, 2021

Another bus was called to the crash scene to pick up the students to take them to school.