Crash involving school bus closes part of Transit Road Thursday morning

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Part of Transit Road in Lockport was closed Thursday morning following a crash involving a school bus.
The crash was reported around 8:30 a.m. on Transit Road near Fisk Road. The roadway was closed for about an hour.
According to Dr. Sean Croft, superintendent of the Starpoint Central School District, 16 kids were on the bus at the time of the crash. The students ranged from kindergarten to 5th grade and attend the Fricano Primary School and the Douglas J. Regan Intermediate School.
Croft told 2 On Your Side that the kids were a little shaken up from the accident, but were checked out by a district nurse and were otherwise OK. We're also told that parents are being called to inform them about the crash.
Another bus was called to the crash scene to pick up the students to take them to school.
2 On Your Side has reached out to police for more information about the crash.