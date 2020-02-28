TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Town of Tonawanda Police are investigating a crash that happened shortly before noon Thursday at Sheridan Drive and Belmont Avenue.

A 29-year-old man driving a sedan was taken to Erie County Medical Center to be treated for head and internal injuries.

A 32-year-old man driving a UHaul-type van was taken to Kenmore Mercy Hospital, where he was evaluated.

Town of Tonawanda Police on Thursday night said the status of both men were not known. The crash happened at 11:38 a.m.

Police said never driver showed signs of impairment, adding that speed was not a factor in the crash.

No charges have been filed.

