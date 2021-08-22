Teen driver charged after car crashes into Town of Lockport home

The Sheriff's Office says the 17-year-old driver was involved in a road rage incident just before the crash occurred.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A motor vehicle crash closed part of Tonawanda Creek Road in the Town of Lockport late Sunday night.

According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, a 17-year-old male was traveling eastbound when he lost control while negotiating a curve at a high rate of speed. Police say the driver was involved in a road rage incident right before the crash.

The 2004 Nissan hit a guardrail, a tree, a fire hydrant before ultimately hitting the house and coming to a stop in the first floor bedroom of a home.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Tonawanda Creek Road was closed between Minnick Road and Kimberly Drive, just west of Queen of Heaven Cemetery.

The 17-year-old has been charged with reckless driving and multiple other violations.

Neighbors told 2 On Your Side they were told to leave the area for a bit after smelling gas.

"We just heard a loud screech and a very loud crash, and as soon as we heard it, we called 911. We walked out to the street to see what had gone on, and then we walked over to the house," Kevin Flynn said. "The car was all the way inside the living room. And we did see another car, a black Mustang, sped away from the scene. As soon as we heard everything, we walked outside."

The Flynn family said they've had previous issues with drag racing on this portion of Tonawanda Creek Road in Lockport.

No injuries have been reported at this time. The residents of the home have been displaced until it can be repaired.