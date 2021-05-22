x
Crash temporarily closes Sheridan Drive between Delaware Road, Delaware Avenue

At least three cars were badly damaged, and Town of Tonawanda Police were seen following an ambulance as it left the scene.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Sheridan Drive was closed between Delaware Road and Delaware Avenue on Saturday night following a crash.

NITTEC reported that Sheridan Drive was closed westbound at 9:44 p.m. and eastbound at 9:48 p.m. NITTEC said traffic was reopened in both directions shortly before 11 p.m.

2 On Your Side reached out to Town of Tonawanda Police, which could not immediately provide details about what happened.

