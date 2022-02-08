Crane Watch: Aquarium of Niagara looks next door for $4.5 million expansion

The aquarium is negotiating with the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation to lease the now-closed Niagara Gorge Discovery Center.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Aquarium of Niagara is looking at a neighboring property for its latest development.

The aquarium is negotiating with the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation to lease the now-closed Niagara Gorge Discovery Center within the Niagara Falls State Park and across Whirlpool Street from the aquarium.

The 5,000-square-foot building, constructed in 1971, has been closed for two years because of the pandemic, said Angela Berti, Niagara Region spokesperson for the state parks office. It is being replaced by a discovery center under construction in the park.