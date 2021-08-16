Crane Library to shut down until October for construction

Starting Wednesday, August 18, the Elmwood Avenue branch will temporarily close as a major improvement project ramps up.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Crane Library will shut down until sometime in the fall as work intensifies on a major improvement project.

The Elmwood Avenue branch will be closed starting this Wednesday, August 18. The library is currently undergoing the first of three phases of enhancements, including exterior brickwork and replacing the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system. It also includes a new elevator to the second floor, ADA compliant restrooms and an improved building entryway.

"For the comfort of patrons and staff, the library has taken a number of steps to allow the branch to operate when feasible during this construction; however at this time we feel it is best to temporarily close for installation of the new HVAC system and exterior brickwork," said Buffalo & Erie County Public Library Interim Director Jeannine Doyle.

Doyle added, "The Library’s drop box will also be closed and additional open hours will be added to the nearby Isaías González-Soto Branch including being open on Tuesdays, beginning August 24. Requested materials can also be picked up at the González-Soto Branch. Plus, the Library on Wheels Bookmobile will be stationed at Bidwell Parkway in the Elmwood Village when possible."

Patrons are encouraged to use the Isaias Gonzalez-Soto branch at 280 Porter Avenue at Prospect during the closure.