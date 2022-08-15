Crane Library closes Monday for phase 2 of construction

Buffalo’s Crane Branch Library on Elmwood Avenue is expected to be closed for nearly a year to accommodate interior and exterior improvements.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Crane Library will shut down again until summer of next year for phase two of a three phase improvement project.

The Elmwood Avenue branch will be closed starting this Monday, August 15. The library is projected to be closed until June 2023 for new floors, walls, lighting, electric, furnishings, community space and meeting room renovations.

“Modernizing our facilities is a priority,” Library Director John Spears said. “The Crane Branch originally opened in 1955. These updates will not only make the building more accessible, it will provide better use of the public space with new enhanced reading areas, study rooms, modern furnishings, lighting and equipment.”

To supplement library services for the neighborhood, North Park Branch Library on 975 Hertel Ave. will provide extended hours and the bookmobile will be available weekly along Bidwell Parkway. A full scheduled for the bookmobile is available on the Buffalo & Erie County Library website.

The phase two project will cost $2.2 million and received funding from New York State Aid for Library Construction, the City of Buffalo and the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library.

The branch has previously been closed from August of last year up until this spring for a new accessible entryway, elevator and restroom.