Legislation signed to crack down on telemarketers

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation to crack down on telemarketers.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation on Wednesday to further protect New Yorkers from receiving unwanted phone calls from telemarketers.

The legislation would nearly double the maximum fine for telemarketers who violate the do not call registry, and amends the general business law to raise that fine.

“Every day, hard-working New Yorkers are forced to field call after call from relentless telemarketers,” Hochul said. “Today, we’re raising the penalty for violators of the Do Not Call Registry to deter telemarketers, protect New Yorkers, and send a clear message that New York won’t tolerate these frustrating, unsolicited calls.”

The current penalty that is $11,000 was set in 2004 will now be raised to $20,000. It is hoped that this raise in fines will deter telemarketers and safeguard New York residents from the unwanted calls.

Assemblymember Alex Bores said, "This law is a victory for every New Yorker who would like to be able to pick up their phone in peace. I am grateful to Senator Griffo and the Governor for ensuring this common sense legislation, which received overwhelming bipartisan support in both houses, is now law."