COVID-19 vaccine incentives: Free beer, shopping passes and coupons

Plus, a local doctor held a COVID-19 vaccine clinic recently, giving away a Tesla.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — More and more COVID-19 vaccine incentives are popping up locally and across the state.

By now, you probably have heard of Erie County’s 'Shot and a Chaser' initiative -- get vaccinated and then, get a coupon for a free beer. The next beer-vaccine clinic will be Wednesday at Flying Bison Brewery in Buffalo.

On Tuesday at Darien Lake, in coordination with the Genesee County Health Department, people who are vaccinated can get two free tickets to Darien Lake.

And CVS says that the company is now offering shopping passes to people who are vaccinated - they can get 20 percent off their purchase. People who are vaccinated at a CVS in a Target can you get a $5 coupon. And if you get vaccinated at Walgreens you can get a $5 rewards card.

All this speaks to a growing trend of trying to entice people to get vaccinated.

"Everyone should be doing everything they can to get people vaccinated that what mayors should be doing, what county executives should be doing that’s what the religious community should be doing that’s what sports teams should be doing," said Governor Andrew Cuomo.

In New York City starting on Wednesday, subway riders who are vaccinated at specific train stops can get free subway rides.

Paul Wendell, Jr., the Chautauqua County executive called the incentives "gimmicks," and says he'd rather boost vaccination rates through education and getting more pop-up clinics locally.

Dr. Raul Vazquez of Urban Family Practice recently held a clinic in which people who got vaccinated were entered into a prize drawing to win a free Tesla.

Plus, there are various employers out there that have had vaccine incentives for months.

And here’s yet another sign of lower demand for the vaccine -- Genesee and Orleans counties no longer are ordering vaccine from the state because they have ample supply.