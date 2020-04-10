COVID-19 testing available Monday at Maple Avenue Elementary

Niagara Falls Memorial Hospital will be running a second testing clinic from noon until 4 p.m. on Monday, October 5 at the elementary school.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A week after Maple Avenue Elementary closed due to members of the school community testing positive, more testing is being made available.

Niagara Falls Memorial Hospital will be running a second testing clinic from noon until 4 p.m. on Monday, October 5 at the elementary school, located at 952 Maple Avenue in Niagara Falls.

Prescriptions for the test will be written on site, and while the testing is intended for Maple Avenue Elementary students, faculty, staff and their families, the Niagara Falls Memorial Hospital says no one will be turned away.

Testing will be done using a saliva test, so anyone being tested should not drink, eat, or smoke for at least 30 minutes before the test. Testing will be completed at the school's side door near the parking lot.

Pre-registration is encouraged and can be done by calling (716) 278-4496.