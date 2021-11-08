Covid-19 testing site coming to the Galleria

KSL is waiting on an official New York State Department of Health permit to open.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A Covid-19 testing site opening at the Walden Galleria aims to help U.S. residents and Canadian visitors travel and shop safely.

KSL Diagnostics plans to open the site, which will also offer vaccinations, in a 4,100-square-foot space on the second floor of the mall next to Macy’s, confirmed Dan Bartlo, who handles marketing for KSL.

