Covid-19 is making the restaurant industry sick

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Armor Inn Tap Room added a 'for sale' sign to its menu. Ditto for Craft and Cork Gastropub. And the list is growing.

More than 20 Buffalo-area restaurants, excluding national chains, have hit the market since the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak. Some remain open like Hamburg's Armor Inn. Others like Amy's Place in Buffalo's University District are closed as owners search for potential buyers.

And, more may be coming making it a buyer's market for those looking to invest in the restaurant industry while deflating potential sale prices for those who are opting out of their business operations.