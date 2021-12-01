COVID-19 impacting supply chain, availability of Buffalo Bills gear

Having a hard time getting your hands on Bills gear? You're not alone.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Right before Christmas some places, such as the Bills Store, were dealing with a shortage of certain Buffalo Bills gear.

Well that is still the case, according to the store's manager Jason Klein.

Klein told us it's not just because of the Bills' success during this season so far. It's also because COVID-19 has had a major impact on the supply chain industry, making it harder to get some things made.

He says the store is doing its best to restock though so everyone can continue showing off their Bills pride.

Bills draw Ravens in divisional round game Saturday on Channel 2 You can watch the game live on Channel 2. The Bills and Ravens last met during the 2019 regular season, with Baltimore winning that day in Orchard Park 24-17. BUFFALO, N.Y. - A day after the Buffalo Bills beat the Indianapolis Colts in an AFC Wild Card showdown, the date, the time, and the opponents of the Bills' divisional-round game is now set.