COVID-19 impacting supply chain, availability of Buffalo Bills gear

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Right before Christmas some places, such as the Bills Store, were dealing with a shortage of certain Buffalo Bills gear.
Well that is still the case, according to the store's manager Jason Klein.
Klein told us it's not just because of the Bills' success during this season so far. It's also because COVID-19 has had a major impact on the supply chain industry, making it harder to get some things made.
He says the store is doing its best to restock though so everyone can continue showing off their Bills pride.
The Buffalo Bills are set to face the Baltimore Ravens Saturday night in the divisional playoff round. You can watch the game at 8:15 p.m. on Channel 2.