COVID-19 hospitalizations, percent positive rate continues to drop across NYS

On Wednesday, NYS officially adopted the CDC's updated mask and social distancing guidance for fully vaccinated people.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York State reached a major milestone Wednesday in the fight against COVID-19.

The state has officially adopted the CDC's updated mask and social distancing guidance for fully vaccinated people. This guidance means fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or socially distance in most public places.

These changes are being adopted as New York State reaches the lowest statewide COVID-19 positivity rate since October 10, 2020.

According to the governor's office, 142,770 COVID-19 tests were reported to the state on Tuesday. Of those tests, 1,431 came back positive for a percent positive rate of 1 percent. Currently the seven day average percent positive rate is slightly higher at 1.06 percent.

In terms of people hospitalized, 1,521 people were in New York hospitals on Tuesday with COVID-19. This is the lowest this number has been since November 8, 2020.

Of those hospitalized, 362 were in the ICU, 209 of which require intubation. This is the lowest number of people in the ICU since November 12, 2020, and the lowest number of intubations since November 19, 2020.

Despite this progress, the state reports that 21 more people died from COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in New York State to 42,524.

"New York is making tremendous strides in beating back COVID - our positivity rates are the lowest we've seen in months and more than 10 million New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the vaccine," Governor Cuomo said. "This progress has been a function of the hard work and dedication shown by New Yorkers throughout this entire pandemic, and it's because of that progress that we are able to ease restrictions on businesses and lift mask and social distancing requirements for vaccinated individuals in most public places. This is a huge milestone in our reopening and our efforts to build New York back better and stronger, but we must remain vigilant and work even harder to get every single eligible New Yorker vaccinated if we want to defeat COVID once and for all."

Here in the Western New York region, the COVID-19 percent positive rate continues to decline. The region's percent positive rate dropped from 1.86 percent on Sunday to 1.74 percent on Monday, landing at 1.71 percent on Tuesday.