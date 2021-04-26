COVID-19 hospitalizations decreasing in WNY region

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Western New York region dropped to 313 on Sunday, which equates to .02 percent of the region's population.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Based on the latest data by New York State, the Western New York region saw a decrease Sunday, April 25 in the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as the region's percent positive rate.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Western New York region dropped to 313 on Sunday, which equates to .02 percent of the region's population. That number is down 34 people from one week ago.

At this time, the state reports that 31 percent of hospital beds would be available in the region within seven days under a "surge plan."

Meanwhile, the region's percent positive rate continues to decrease. On Sunday, the Western New York region's seven day average percentage of positive test results dropped to 3.53 percent. However, the Western New York region continues to have the highest percent positive rate in the state.

The current rolling average of percent positive rates for each of the eight counties around Buffalo are ranked below:

Niagara - 4 percent Orleans - 4 percent Erie - 3.9 percent Wyoming - 3.7 percent Cattaraugus - 2.8 percent Genesee - 2.2 percent Chautauqua - 1.4 percent Allegany - 1.3 percent

"We are making tremendous progress in the fight against COVID-19 - our vaccination rates are going up and the positivity and hospitalization rates are going down, so now we are going to open the valves of our economy even further," Governor Cuomo said.