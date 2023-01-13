Court security officers donate to Buffalo family that lost 5 children in house fire

The family's pastor says they are preparing to tell the matriarch of the family of the loss when she is awakened from a medically induced coma.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nearly two weeks after a Dec. 31 fire, which claimed the lives of five young children on Dartmouth Avenue, Lisa Liggins, who along with her husband was caring for the children, remains in an ICU at Erie County Medical Center with burns over 80 percent of her body, according to pastor Duane Price of Cornerstone Church Ministries.

"She's in a medically induced coma, yes, just because they say the pain is so great," Pastor Price told WGRZ-TV.

This also mean, however, that Liggins still doesn't know the tragic outcome of the fire. It also means that when she is told, the pain and the scars she will bear will be far more than physical.

"There will be the pain of grief and the pain of loss. And when she wakes up, we're going to be there to help her through that," Pastor Price said.

On Friday, Price accepted donations on behalf of the family made by NYS Court Security officers inside a ceremonial courtroom at the Erie County Courthouse.

"A lot of us have children. A lot of us have small children, and it really resonated with us to hear five little babies passed away," court security officer Melissa Glenn said. "We really felt horrible and really wanted to do something for this family and help them out in any way we could."

The officers donated clothing, some toys for the 7-month-old baby girl who survived the fire, and $2,300 in gift cards for the family.

"It's not going to be easy," Pastor Price said when reflecting on how Lisa Liggins will cope with the loss of the children when she is able to be told about what happened.

"But when you see people that don't even know you show you love, and see people who have never heard of you give to you in your time of need, that will not only make you happy, but give you a joy on the inside that nobody can explain."