NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Most of us go to New Era Field to see the Bills play, have a little tailgate party or maybe even see a big concert. Now, you can head over the stadium if you want to get married.

Kasandra Spina and Justin Draeger met at work almost four years ago, and in three months, they're getting married at New Era Field.

"Stressful, exciting, emotional, crazy, different. People have literally come up to me, and like, said can I be invited to your wedding? Can I come to your wedding? I'm like, you don't want to be there for me, you just want to go to the Bills stadium," says Spina.

They got the idea to get married at the stadium on a whim.

"We were the first one. Everything kind of fell into place, and it feels like fate to me," says Draeger.

"We were getting ready to literally sign the check over at Classics on the Boulevard, and the lady called just, as like, we were walking to Classics, and she was like, well, she was like, you may potentially be the first wedding here," says Spina.

On July 6, the Niagara Falls couple will be the first to marry at New Era Field in recent years. They're having both the ceremony and reception there.

"I think he's going to cry more because looking at the Bills stadium, then looking at me coming down the aisle, and all of our friends can't wait to just get on the field and get pictures, so it's going to be so many different emotions and so much excitement,” says Spina.

"Friends. Family," says Draeger.

Spina and Draeger are inviting 110 people, and their reception is in the Dunn Tire Club.

"We chose the buffet because literally who doesn't want to come and have, like, Buffalo chicken wings and pretzel bites for the cocktail hour? We're doing, like, a fajita station, with different options, too, and then a nacho bar for the late night. So, anyone that's not happy, there's going to be so much food," says Spina.



They are hoping some famous wedding crashers show up.

"Definitely been reaching out to Josh Allen. Hopefully, he comes, that will make it," says Draeger.

"We just want one request of doing our wedding here, just a signature on a jersey. That's it. And, maybe, we tried to invite him, but he hasn't tweeted back yet," says Spina.

"I know he's busy with QB camp and all that, that would be epic to say the least," said Draeger.

The couple’s wedding is on Saturday, July 6.