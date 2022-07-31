Couple gets engaged at Buffalo RiverWorks

When Barry from Buffalo decided he wanted to spend forever with his girlfriend Jessica he decided to pop the question in a special way.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Love in the air at RiverWorks Sunday.

When Barry from Buffalo decided he wanted to spend forever with his girlfriend Jessica he decided to pop the question in a special way.

So he teamed up with RiverWorks to unfurl a 10-foot banner as the couple rode the Ferris Wheel together.

"Just in case I froze up I had the banner there. I did actually reference it, I was like hey babe I think someone's trying to propose," said Barry. That was when I think she started getting a little nervous. I didn't know what was going on at all, so yeah."

"I worked with her family and this was the idea, they said you know do something where you can have a little bit of an intimate moment and then come on down and speak to the media and have a crowd," said Barry.

Barry says he wanted to propose at an iconic place that they would always remember and be able to come back to.