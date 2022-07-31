x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Couple gets engaged at Buffalo RiverWorks

When Barry from Buffalo decided he wanted to spend forever with his girlfriend Jessica he decided to pop the question in a special way.

More Videos

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Love in the air at RiverWorks Sunday.

When Barry from Buffalo decided he wanted to spend forever with his girlfriend Jessica he decided to pop the question in a special way.

So he teamed up with RiverWorks to unfurl a 10-foot banner as the couple rode the Ferris Wheel together.

"Just in case I froze up I had the banner there. I did actually reference it, I was like hey babe I think someone's trying to propose," said Barry. That was when I think she started getting a little nervous. I didn't know what was going on at all, so yeah."

"I worked with her family and this was the idea, they said you know do something where you can have a little bit of an intimate moment and then come on down and speak to the media and have a crowd," said Barry.

Barry says he wanted to propose at an iconic place that they would always remember and be able to come back to.

Congratulations, Barry Rebholz and Jessica Campas.

   

Related Articles

 

Paid Advertisement